Retirement Planning Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. 263,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

