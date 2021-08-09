Reviewing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.55%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 4.40 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -9.85 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.50 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72% Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06%

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

