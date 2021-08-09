Reviewing Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ozon and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 7.43 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.12 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.45 $15.87 million $0.47 88.09

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ozon and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Ozon.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

