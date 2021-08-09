Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $89,628.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

