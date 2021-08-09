Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $89,628.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50.
- On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
