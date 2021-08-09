RFG Holdings Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.39 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38.

