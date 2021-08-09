RFG Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $416.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

