Robert W. Baird Boosts Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $522.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $522.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECH. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $481.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.58. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $504.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

