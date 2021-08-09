Robert W. Kirkwood Buys 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.