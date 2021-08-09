Robert W. Kirkwood Buys 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $61,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

