Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $778,200.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $314.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $315.97. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

