Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.71 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.