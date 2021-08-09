Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.