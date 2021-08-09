Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $560.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $449.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

