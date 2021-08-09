Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ROOT stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Root has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

