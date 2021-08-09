Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ROOT stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Root has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.
In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
