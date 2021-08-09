Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $487.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

