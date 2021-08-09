Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $175.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.