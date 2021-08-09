Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $175.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $170.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

