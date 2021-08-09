Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

