Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

