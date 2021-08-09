Roth Capital Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $180.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

