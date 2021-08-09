Roth Capital Cuts Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $45.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.