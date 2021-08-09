Roth Capital Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $115.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $10,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

