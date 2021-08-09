Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.84 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,214. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

