Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.31. 122,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,319. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

