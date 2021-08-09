Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. 279,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

