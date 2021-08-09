Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

HNR1 stock opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

