Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.92.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.93 million and a PE ratio of -32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

