Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$77.50

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$77.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.43.

Get Open Text alerts:

TSE:OTEX opened at C$66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.90.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.