Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 824.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

