Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,800 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570,883 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

UNVR opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.