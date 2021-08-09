Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $245.39 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $196.81 and a 1 year high of $280.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.89.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

