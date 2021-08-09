Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TLK opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.72.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.