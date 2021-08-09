Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $36.50 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93.

