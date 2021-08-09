Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.