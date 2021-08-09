Royal Bank of Canada Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
WOW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.81. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,005. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
