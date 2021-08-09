Royal Bank of Canada Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.81. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,005. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 2.11. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.