Royal Bank of Canada Trims AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Target Price to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.86.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE:AU opened at $16.21 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $292,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.