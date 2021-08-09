Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $302,322.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00136580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00145388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.17 or 1.00504659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.76 or 0.00777127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.