Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.