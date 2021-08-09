RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. 4,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

