Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,890 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.08 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

