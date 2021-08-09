Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

