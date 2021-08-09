Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

