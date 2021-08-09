Rye Brook Capital LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,017. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.