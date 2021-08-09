Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.