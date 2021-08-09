S.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $905,339.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $27,586.72 and approximately $905,339.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00823596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00105267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039790 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.