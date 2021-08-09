Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $485.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.85. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.48 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

