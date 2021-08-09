Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 2.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $48.81 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

