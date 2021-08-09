Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.