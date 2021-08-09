Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.