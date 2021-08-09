Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $150.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

