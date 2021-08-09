Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $3.06 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,248 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Separately, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $226,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $63.06 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

