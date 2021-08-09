Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

